Sheriff Lobo driver Morgan Honnock celebrates his new team's success

Sheriff Lobo throttleman Shameel Mohammed, left, and new driver Morgan Honnock celebrate their 2021 performances on the US circuit. - Courtesy Sheriff Lobo

MORGAN Honnock, the driver of US-based powerboat Sheriff Lobo, was pleased to conclude the 2021 season with his new team, with two podium performances on the Florida circuit.

Honnock, who joined Sheriff Lobo in October as driver for the Race World Offshore World Championships, sped to bronze in the Key West-leg on November 14.

He, alongside throttleman Shameel Mohammed, then captured silver in the Modified Vee division of the Offshore Powerboat Association (OPA) World Championship event at the Englewood Beach Waterfest edition on November 21.

Honnock, who is a very experienced powerboat driver, having won the Tobago Great Race on several occasions, congratulated Mohammed and the rest of Sheriff Lobo’s team on their recent accolades.

On Wednesday, Honnock posted to Facebook celebrating the achievements of his new powerboat team.

“Representing the red, white and black on the world stage! Great experience, most competitive racing I’ve witnessed! Third overall at the Race World Offshore Key West World Championships and second in Englewood, Florida at the OPA World Championships. Big shout out to team Sheriff Lobo!” posted the team’s newest member.

Meanwhile, in local powerboat racing news, the TT Powerboat Association is gearing up for the first stage of the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM) which gets underway on February 6, 2022.

The five-stage series will be held in TT waters and continues on March 20, April 24, June 5 and climaxes with the final phase on July 10.