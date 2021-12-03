San Fernando mayor, police warn criminals: Stay away from city

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello walks along High Street, San Fernando with police on Friday. Photo by Roger Jacob,

San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello and Southern Division police are warning people who intend to commit criminal activities to stay away from the city.

Regrello gave the warning on Friday as he joined police and soldiers on a joint patrol of High Street.

He said, “We want to encourage shopping and we want to tell the criminals to stay out from San Fernando…stay away, because San Fernando is safe and well protected. We’ve embarked on a project to give the citizens of San Fernando the assurance that San Fernando is safe.”

As part of the city’s Christmas anti-crime plan, there will be daily joint patrols by Southern Division police, municipal police, soldiers and traffic wardens.

On Friday Regrello also met with several business owners along High Street in an effort to give them peace of mind about their safety for Christmas.

The Southern Division’s acting Assistant Commissioner, Beverly Rodriguez, reinforced the mayor’s warning.

“I want to endorse what the mayor said in that we would ask the criminals to stay away from the Southern Division, because all our officers are on board. We are working in collaboration with the municipal police and all other stakeholders in order to have a safe and crime-free Christmas.”

But criminals aren’t the only ones being warned to behave. Rodriguez urged businesses and shoppers to comply with the public health regulations, as police won’t be hesitant to enforce them.

“I want to ask the business community to please ensure that the shoppers are operating with the public health regulations. As much as possible, we will ensure the shopping public observe the protocols of the public health regulations.”

While there’s a focus on keeping people safe at the peak of the Christmas season, assistant commissioner of municipal police Surendra Sagramsingh said the city’s anti-crime efforts will continue beyond Christmas.

“I can assure you that you would see the difference in the city (owing to the anti-crime plan) during the period and I can assure you we will go way beyond the Christmas period.”

Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce president Kiran Singh said his chamber felt comforted by the city’s anti-crime plan.

He said, “We hope that the criminal element will be very aware that the police service, in their usual annual dispensation of officers to the southern business community, keeps us in check and keeps the criminal elements away from San Fernando.

“As his worship mentioned, San Fernando has the best deals, and the way to avail us of these deals is by keeping the criminal elements away.”