Pierre grabs three as Team A win Red Force trial

Khary Pierre -

FORMER West Indies left-arm spinner Khary Pierre grabbed three wickets to help Team A defeat Team B by eight wickets in a Trinidad and Tobago Red Force trial match at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, on Friday.

Resuming the third and final day on 260/7, Team A were dismissed for 266 which handed Pierre’s team a 57-run lead on first innings. Jyd Goolie struck 86 for Team A and Chadeon Raymond took 3/39 for Team B.

In their second turn at the crease Team B were bundled out for 119 with Navin Bidaisee scoring 29.

The trio of Pierre (3/19), Jarlanie Seales (3/10) and Ryan Bandoo (3/33) snatched wickets for Team A.

Chasing 63 for victory, player of the match Goolie hit 37 as Team A got to 63/2 to win comfortably.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Team B 209/9 (Crystian Thurton 71 not out, Jharon Alfred 38, Isaiah Rajah 28; Jyd Goolie 4/24) and 119 (Navin Bidaisee 29, I Rajah 25; Jarlanie Seales 3/10, Khary Pierre 3/19, Ryan Bandoo 3/33) vs Team A 266 (J Goolie 86, Mbeki Joseph 56, Rajeev Ramnath 38, Ricky Jaipaul 3/70, Chadeon Raymond 3/39, Anderson Phillip 2/3) and 63/2 (J Goolie 37). Team A won by eight wickets.