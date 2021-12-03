No funeral plan yet for slain Fyzabad prison officer

Nigel Jones.

Relatives of slain prison officer Nigel Jones have not yet finalised funeral arrangements, as up to Friday afternoon an autopsy had not been done on his body at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

On Monday afternoon, the 38-year-old was shot dead as he stood witho his four-year-old daughter at the Fyzabad taxi stand in Siparia. The two, from Fyzabad, were waiting for a taxi home.

On the girl's state, a relative said children in this era have a better understanding of the concept of death compared to children many years ago. He linked this understanding to children being exposed to technology.

"She knows that her father died. She understands it. She is normal," the relative said on Friday.

Jones worked at the Wayne Jackson Building (Building 13) at the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.

His murder happened three days after his co-worker Trevor Serrette, 48, was gunned down at his fruit stall in Valeniaa.

On Tuesday night, an off-duty policeman was shot and wounded while defending a female prison officer in Tunapuna.

Prison officers claimed prisoners are plotting to kill them. In response, a prisoner accused the officers of "provoking a situation then playing victims."

Video footage of the drive-by shooting shows the girl running and screaming hysterically in a nearby car park. A man, dubbed "the man in the red jersey," ran and grabbed her, preventing her from running into the busy street.

A former fireman who later asked to remain unnamed, he hugged her and offered comforting words. He waited until relatives arrived and handed her over to them.

Many people have praised him for his kind gesture. Some referred to him as a blessing and an angel.

"I wish there were more human beings like that retired fireman," a Facebook user said.

Another said, "Your act of kindness is greatly appreciated by all."

Homicide Bureau Region III and South Western Division police are investigating Jones's killing.