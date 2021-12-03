Nicholas Paul returns to Champions League action Friday

Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Nicholas Paul. - AP

IN-FORM national cyclist Nicholas Paul returns to his hectic competitive schedule on Friday and Saturday for the third and fourth rounds of the International Cycling Union (UCI) Track Champions League in London, England.

The ace rider has a busy schedule over the next two days and will contest the men’s sprint and kierin events at both Champions League legs.

After the first two phases of the five-stage competition, Paul sits in fourth position overall and is intent on climbing the rankings after this weekend’s performances.

The cyclist is already in London, by himself, and said he will continue to fly the TT flag high despite the pandemic and the emergence of new covid19 variants.

The fifth and final Champions League leg scheduled for December 11 in Tel Aviv, Israel, Paul said, is still uncertain owing to international restrictions regarding the omicron variant.

Heading into this weekend’s races, Paul said, “The focus is always to try to be on the top step at the end of the day. Going into the two legs I need to execute my rides perfectly and get as much points as I could.”

When asked if he felt a bit perturbed travelling to so many nations in the height of a global health crisis, Paul said he remains fully focused on the task at hand and is ready to compete.

“You have to do what you have to do. Once you set your mind and you focus on racing I think everything will be good. It’s always challenging racing back-to-back events, it’s a mental thing. Being able to rejuvenate yourself with your supplements is important.

“I put trust in God and take all necessary precautions. Once I do this I think I will be good. I can’t allow the pandemic to humbug my progress.

It’s always a pleasure to represent my nation and there’s never a dull moment when you’re doing that. It’s always a special moment for me to wear the red, white and black,” he added.

Paul said daily conversations with family members keep him motivated and inspired to keep pushing on.

Because the Champions League events are held in a slightly different format, the sprint final features just one ride between both finalists as compared to the regular best-of-three rides.

Racing is scheduled to begin at the London Velodrome from 3pm TT time. Paul is TT’s lone contender.