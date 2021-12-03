Markets signs need to be legible

THE EDITOR: I appeal to the respective authorities from the local regional corporations to put up proper and effective signs to display the hours of operations for the fruit and vegetable markets that are under their jurisdiction, please.

I was in the Tunapuna region some time ago and was appalled to see a sign stuck on a post by the market. It was a printed sign on letter-size paper and of course with wind and rain I doubt the sign lasted more than a week.

Don’t the corporations have funding to get a proper sign painted or a banner made, etc? All markets should have signs that are big and effective for all to see.

Also at the Tunapuna market, there seems to be a drain or an underground pipe that is constantly overflowing and making a mess. Can that matter be taken care of, please?

On another note, some of these markets are in need of improvement and should not be looking like a rundown, dusty and musty cow shed. The current aesthetics leave a lot to be desired.

J ALI

via e-mail