Jyd Goolie, Mbeki Joseph hit half centuries in Red Force trial

Team B’s Rajeev Ramnath bats during the TT Red Force three-day trial match against Team A, at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, on Thursday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

JYD Goolie and Mbeki Joseph struck half-centuries on day two of a TT Red Force three-day trial match at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, on Thursday.

Batting for Team A, Goolie led the way with 86 off 140 deliveries which included 12 fours.

Team A, starting the day on ten without loss, closed on 260/7 in response to Team B’s first innings total of 209/9.

Joseph also showed his ability with 56 off 105 balls, a knock that comprised six fours and one six.

Rajeev Ramnath also contributed to the total with 38 off 77 balls.

Bowling for Team B, left-arm spinner Ricky Jaipaul grabbed 3/70 in 27 overs and medium-pacer Chadeon Raymond picked up 2/38.

The match continues on Friday.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Team B 209/9 (Crystian Thurton 71 not out, Jharon Alfred 38, Isaiah Rajah 28; Jyd Goolie 4/24) vs Team A 260/7 (J Goolie 86, Mbeki Joseph 56, Rajeev Ramnath 38, Ricky Jaipaul 3/70, Chadeon Raymond 2/38)