Fyzabad woman wants fence near highway extension fixed

Jillian Williams stands next to the fallen fence at her Pepper Village, Fyzabad home. Wiilliams says that a contractor working on the highway damaged her fence and that she has been waiting months for the person to have it replaced. - Lincoln Holder

A Fyzabad woman has accused workers on a nearby construction site of damaging part of the wire fence around her property.

Jillian Williams of Reso Settlement in Pepper Village wants the fence at the back of her home fixed.

"I am fed up and I keep getting the runaround. The situation is frustrating, and I am being played for a fool. I am not asking for money. All I want is for them to build back my fence," Williams said on Friday.

Her home is near the site of the extension of the Solomon Hochoy Highway, where work is ongoing.

Williams alleged that her fence was damaged on August 18 when workers were clearing the reserved property next door. She said trees fell on the fence.

She said she met with the supervisor on site the same day, and he promised to repair it within two weeks.

She later spoke to several officials from the contractor on site about the issue.

She also complained to the National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (Nidco), the company overseeing the project. Williams said she e-mailed Nidco on November 5, and on November 26, an official made a site visit.

"Up to today, I am still waiting to find out when they would fix it," Williams.

She also complained that near the fence was a natural watercourse which appeared to have been compromised.

"The water has nowhere to run off. That is a health hazard, and there are many children in the area. My three-year-old son lives here too and is always in the yard."

An official from Nidco, who asked not to be named, confirmed that Williams had made a report and said the matter is being investigated.