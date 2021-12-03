Driver accepts police apology for naming her on TV among 'Most Wanted'

DCP McDonald Jacob

THE police have officially apologised to a driver who paid her traffic ticket in 2016, but this year learned there was a warrant for her arrest from the police public affairs programme Beyond the Tape.

Deputy Commissioner McDonald Jacob apologised to her in a letter to her attorney, Dereck Balliram.

Jacob said the police “sincerely apologised” for any inconvenience as a result of the “unfortunate error.”

“We value the public’s satisfaction in maintaining a good relationship as this augurs well for ensuring public safety and anything short of that is unacceptable.”

He said the “unfortunate situation” began in June 2016, when a warrant of arrest was issued “in error” for the woman to appear in court for the second hearing of the matter. The ticket was issued for breaching a traffic sign in 2015 and after paying it in 2016 she got a receipt from the court to show she paid it.

He said the warrant was sent to the police station in the district where she lived and the warrant officer sought the assistance of the Beyond the Tape programme, unaware that the ticket has already been paid.

Jacob said it was only after the programme that the woman told the warrant officer she had paid her ticket. He said checks were done and it was revealed that the ticket she received in November 2015, in Chaguanas, had in fact been paid before the matter was called the second time in the traffic court.

“It is important to note that neither the warrant officer nor the police service had any intention to sully your client’s reputation if we had known the present facts. To ensure this situation does not occur again, we have put measures in place so that there will not be any premature determination of such situation in the future.”

Jacob said an apology will also be made on Beyond the Tape.

“We value the integrity of all citizens in our fair country, including your client’s, and trust this apology will go a long way in addressing your client’s concerns.”

Newsday understands the woman has accepted Jacob's apology and has been monitoring the programme for the airing of it there.

In October, through Balliram, she threatened to take the deputy Police Commissioner and CCN to court over the embarrassment she endured when her name, photograph and address were aired on Beyond the Tape’s Most Wanted segment for failing to pay her traffic ticket.

She had also rejected an attempt by the host of the programme to explain the issuing of the arrest warrant and justify it by implying there was a disconnect between the police and the court, and once a warrant was issued, the police must act.

Balliram said the segment “erroneously, falsely and maliciously” highlighted that his client was a person of interest and there was an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

He said at the time she was unaware of any warrant, nor had she ever evaded the law, and a careful and thorough investigation by the police would have revealed she had paid her $1,000 fine.

Balliram said the matter had caused his client “extreme embarrassment, distress and anxiety.”