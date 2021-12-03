Dennis: No political victimisation under PNM-led THA

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis at a PNM meeting at the Buccoo Facility earlier this week. - David Reid

Chief Secretary and PNM candidate for Buccoo/ Mt Pleasant Ancil Dennis has assured Tobagonians that there will be no political victimisation under a PNM-led Tobago House of Assembly.

He made the statement at a political meeting on Wednesday night in Signal Hill ahead of Monday's Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.

He said: “I saw a number of people here waving their big red flags, and I saw as well in some areas, people waving big (Progressive Democratic Patriots) black flags. I am not seeing too many (Innovative Democratic Alliance) purple flags, but I am sure there are people across Tobago waving all kinds of flags.

"Therefore, I am saying to the people of Tobago, no matter which flag you wave, no matter which colour jersey you wear, come December 6 there would be fairness, there would be equity, there would be justice for all because the PNM would retain the Tobago House of Assembly.”

The party’s candidate for Signal Hill/ Patience Hill, Tracy Davidson-Celestine, said should she be given the nod in the district, representation and services can be expected at a high level.

“I want to put on notice the young boys on the block and those who are involved in sports in Patience Hill, that we would start working on your lights in January 2022, immediately after the Christmas season. I want to say to the community of Signal Hill, that the play park that you would have requested would be implemented right here, so that children within the community can be dealt with in a particular way.”