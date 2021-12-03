Congrats onWI selection, Odean Smith

THE EDITOR: Clarke Road United congratulates Odean Smith on his selection to the West Indies senior cricket team. The club applauds the diligence and discipline of Smith, who has taken his natural ability and transformed himself into a top-class cricketer.

Along the way, Smith’s talent was recognised by Clarke Road and we are proud to have assisted him in moving his career forward. Smith spent two seasons as part of the United family.

This young man joins as impressive list of local and regional cricketers whose talents were recognised by our club and who were given the opportunity and support in their journey to become international cricketers.

Among the local cricketers who were nurtured by Clarke Road United and who represented the club before becoming West Indies players are Suruj Ragoonath, Daren Ganga, Adrian Barath, Nicholas Pooran and Anderson Phillip.

The overseas contingent is even more lengthy and widespread as it includes:

Kyle Hope and Kyle Mayers of Barbados; Krishma Santokie, Danza Hyatt and Odean Smith of Jamaica; Kenroy Peters and Obed McCoy of St Vincent; and Rakheem Cornwall of Antigua.

Our club wishes the West Indies team much success on its upcoming tour to Pakistan.

BALDATH MAHABIR

president