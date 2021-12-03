Baron celebrates 50 years in music at Naparima Bowl

Baron -

Timothy Watkins better known as the Baron celebrates 50 years in the music industry. In true Baron style, his fans were treated to a superb concert at the safe zone Queen’s Hall on November 13. Sharing the spotlight with Baron were his star-studded cast including friends, Gypsy, Sugar Aloes, Devon Seale, Spicey; Potential; young stars, Tenaj Smith and Rondell Donawa; soca artiste, Shurwayne Winchester and Los Alumnos de San Juan parang band.

By public demand, Baron heads to the southland to give a repeat performance at the Naparima Bowl on Sunday, where he headlines what is promised to be "the greatest show of the year," said a media release.

Showtime is 6 pm and the event will be hosted by Damion Melville and supported by the band: Michelle Henry & Kaiso Kaiso Encore.

Tickets are on sale at the Naparima Bowl box office. The Bowl is a safe zone venue and patrons must walk with vaccination card and photo ID.