Baron celebrates 50 years in music at Naparima Bowl
Timothy Watkins better known as the Baron celebrates 50 years in the music industry. In true Baron style, his fans were treated to a superb concert at the safe zone Queen’s Hall on November 13. Sharing the spotlight with Baron were his star-studded cast including friends, Gypsy, Sugar Aloes, Devon Seale, Spicey; Potential; young stars, Tenaj Smith and Rondell Donawa; soca artiste, Shurwayne Winchester and Los Alumnos de San Juan parang band.
By public demand, Baron heads to the southland to give a repeat performance at the Naparima Bowl on Sunday, where he headlines what is promised to be "the greatest show of the year," said a media release.
Showtime is 6 pm and the event will be hosted by Damion Melville and supported by the band: Michelle Henry & Kaiso Kaiso Encore.
Tickets are on sale at the Naparima Bowl box office. The Bowl is a safe zone venue and patrons must walk with vaccination card and photo ID.
Comments
"Baron celebrates 50 years in music at Naparima Bowl"