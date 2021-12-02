We want the covid to go

Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye -

THE EDITOR: On my way to evening mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on November 13, I decided to make a count of the number of people I saw without mask or improperly masked and who were walking or standing between Frederick and George Streets. I counted 25 such people. They all appeared to be happily chatting and laughing with one another. Some were drinking, others shopping.

I was happy to see a squad car outside the railing of the cathedral and walked towards it, thinking that was the visible police presence the deputy commissioner had spoken about.

As I neared the vehicle, I saw a uniformed officer laughing heartily, and next to him someone in civilian wear drinking what must have been a very tasty bottle of water. After all, he could not have been drinking alcohol on the street, as the woman outside the cathedral gate was doing. I decided to go inside the church instead.

After Mass, I counted the number of people, who were behaving in like fashion, on the southern side of the promenade. I counted 23.

Since I was in a moving vehicle both times, I could not count on one side then turn to count on the other side, so there must have been more lawbreakers than I could count.

Perhaps, I thought, those people could not understand the message that was being transmitted daily through various media and I could reach them by a medium they could understand.

I therefore decided I would compose a calypso to send the message to my fellow citizens who seem not to be able to understand the seriousness of this covid19 pandemic and their personal responsibility to do their part to stop the spread of the virus. Perhaps I could consider sampling the calypso tune, Take Your Steel Beam and Go, otherwise We Like It So.

My calypso, dedicated to the indefatigable Minister of Health, follows:

We Want The Covid To Go

You hear how people dying

Families bawling, crying

Buh you singing

Take your vaccine and go.

You hear we running out of bed

And in intensive care people dead

But you still singing

Take your vaccine and go.

Prime Minister pleading with you

Minister of Health crying boo hoo

You still singing

Take your vaccine and go

Health authorities bring evidence

Taking vaccine make plenty sense

Buh you singing

Take your vaccine and go

Dr Parasram say vaccine gives fighting chance

But you prefer to drink and dance

And you singing

Take your vaccine and go

Dr Hinds tell you to put on mask

But like that is too much to ask

And you singing

Take your vaccine and go

Social distancing is the rule

But you hugging up and think that cool

And you singing

Take your vaccine and go

Whole day, whole night Dr Maryam

Telling you how to wash your hand

But you singing

Take your vaccine and go.

Now you suffering from covid

You swear is nothing that you did

You want the covid to go

You crying to everybody

Telling tired doctors, nurses, you sorry

You want the covid to go

Tell your friends to learn from this

And stop anti-vaccine stupidness

You want the covid to go

Tell dem unless they have good excuse

Take the jab, help the spread reduce

You want the covid to go

Who was in the dark now see the light

This is a pandemic we got to fight

We want the covid to go

We have to take personal responsibility

To regain civil liberty, rebuild economy

We want the covid to go

Take the vaccine one and all

Except those who can’t take it at all

We want the covid to go

But the vast majority

Who superspreading in dey glee

They better be careful, they better watch out

For If Santa Claus Rowley find them out

For Christmas he might give them an island in the sea

So the rest ah we here can be covid-free.

SENATOR HAZEL THOMPSON-AHYE

via e-mail