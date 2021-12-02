We want the covid to go
THE EDITOR: On my way to evening mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on November 13, I decided to make a count of the number of people I saw without mask or improperly masked and who were walking or standing between Frederick and George Streets. I counted 25 such people. They all appeared to be happily chatting and laughing with one another. Some were drinking, others shopping.
I was happy to see a squad car outside the railing of the cathedral and walked towards it, thinking that was the visible police presence the deputy commissioner had spoken about.
As I neared the vehicle, I saw a uniformed officer laughing heartily, and next to him someone in civilian wear drinking what must have been a very tasty bottle of water. After all, he could not have been drinking alcohol on the street, as the woman outside the cathedral gate was doing. I decided to go inside the church instead.
After Mass, I counted the number of people, who were behaving in like fashion, on the southern side of the promenade. I counted 23.
Since I was in a moving vehicle both times, I could not count on one side then turn to count on the other side, so there must have been more lawbreakers than I could count.
Perhaps, I thought, those people could not understand the message that was being transmitted daily through various media and I could reach them by a medium they could understand.
I therefore decided I would compose a calypso to send the message to my fellow citizens who seem not to be able to understand the seriousness of this covid19 pandemic and their personal responsibility to do their part to stop the spread of the virus. Perhaps I could consider sampling the calypso tune, Take Your Steel Beam and Go, otherwise We Like It So.
My calypso, dedicated to the indefatigable Minister of Health, follows:
We Want The Covid To Go
You hear how people dying
Families bawling, crying
Buh you singing
Take your vaccine and go.
You hear we running out of bed
And in intensive care people dead
But you still singing
Take your vaccine and go.
Prime Minister pleading with you
Minister of Health crying boo hoo
You still singing
Take your vaccine and go
Health authorities bring evidence
Taking vaccine make plenty sense
Buh you singing
Take your vaccine and go
Dr Parasram say vaccine gives fighting chance
But you prefer to drink and dance
And you singing
Take your vaccine and go
Dr Hinds tell you to put on mask
But like that is too much to ask
And you singing
Take your vaccine and go
Social distancing is the rule
But you hugging up and think that cool
And you singing
Take your vaccine and go
Whole day, whole night Dr Maryam
Telling you how to wash your hand
But you singing
Take your vaccine and go.
Now you suffering from covid
You swear is nothing that you did
You want the covid to go
You crying to everybody
Telling tired doctors, nurses, you sorry
You want the covid to go
Tell your friends to learn from this
And stop anti-vaccine stupidness
You want the covid to go
Tell dem unless they have good excuse
Take the jab, help the spread reduce
You want the covid to go
Who was in the dark now see the light
This is a pandemic we got to fight
We want the covid to go
We have to take personal responsibility
To regain civil liberty, rebuild economy
We want the covid to go
Take the vaccine one and all
Except those who can’t take it at all
We want the covid to go
But the vast majority
Who superspreading in dey glee
They better be careful, they better watch out
For If Santa Claus Rowley find them out
For Christmas he might give them an island in the sea
So the rest ah we here can be covid-free.
SENATOR HAZEL THOMPSON-AHYE
via e-mail
Comments
"We want the covid to go"