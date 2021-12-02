Vote for your favourite supermarket

During December, shoppers can vote for their favourite supermarket or grocery store.

The Supermarket Association recently launched its first People’s Choice Awards in conjunction with its 27th annual awards to suppliers and distributors on December 12.

Until December 28, shoppers can use the link https://tinyurl.com/yc7pf8ev to vote.

The association’s president Rajiv Diptee said there have been almost 4000 votes.

The winner will be announced on December 31.