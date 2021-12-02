T&T CSOs doing their part for the Environment

Do you know how many civil society organisations (CSOs) there are in Trinidad and Tobago? that are focused on environmental issues Fifty? Eighty? There are more than 100 CSOs in TT, doing their part to help preserve and protect this country's environment.

These CSOs work in a variety of areas, including recycling, biodiversity and ecotourism. One of those organisations is the Environmental Research Institute Charlotteville (ERIC) in Tobago. Located in the traditional fishing village of Charlotteville, ERIC works towards sustainability for the people and ecosystems of Northeast Tobago, and they take an integrated ecosystem and "communities-based ridge to reef management approach".

Their work includes:

coral reef assessments and monitoring

shark and ray population assessment and monitoring

the Charlotteville Coral Garden and Reef Restoration Project

the Forest Check programme, which seeks to integrate environmentally conscientious visitors to Tobago to collect and contribute invaluable data leading to improved conservation management

the Improving Forest and Protected Area Management (IFPAM) project, funded by the Global Environment Facility, the TT Government, the European Union and the Food and Agriculture Organization to improve the sustainability of protected area systems in TT

the Caribbean Field Research Station, a research and training facility for high school and university students and researchers, both local and overseas, as well as community environmental leaders and environmental enthusiasts

The institute also has the ERIC Dive Centre, which offers dive training, coral reef ecology, survey and monitoring training, and dive excursions and expeditions with marine biologists for environmentally conscientious divers.

Taking the ferry back to Trinidad and we have Nature Seekers, a Matura-based non-profit organisation dedicated to environmental conservation, specifically the protection of leatherback sea turtles.

According to the Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA), Trinidad has the third-largest population in the world with over 10,000 turtles nesting on the island, which is 80 per cent of the leatherback turtle population in the Caribbean Region. IMA notes that the greatest threats to leatherback turtles in TT and worldwide are incidental capture in fishing gear (called bycatch), and the hunting of adults for meat and the collection of eggs for human consumption.

Nature Seekers primarily raises funds through their famous eco-tourism turtles tours, treating visitors to the unique experience of seeing the majestic leatherback laying their eggs or observing the tiny hatchlings being born. Unfortunately, the non-profit organisation's income from tours has been severely hit by COVID-19 and associated restrictions, and they have launched an online fundraiser. By supporting Nature Seekers, ERIC and other environmentally-conscious organisations you can help preserve the TT's biodiversity for all of us to enjoy.

You can learn more about the work of CSOs, including the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI), by clicking the link here. https://youtu.be/a-siy7ovJlk