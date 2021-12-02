Sri Lanka seize control of final Test vs West Indies

West Indies bowler Veerasammy Permaul, right, celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lankan batsman Charith Asalanka during the fourth day of their second Test in Galle, Sri Lanka, on Thursday. (AP PHOTO)

DHANANJAYA De Silva made an unbeaten 153 as Sri Lanka seized control of the second and final Test against the West Indies, afer the penultimate day at the Galle International Stadium, Galle on Thursday.

From their overnight score of 46 runs for two wickets, the hosts batted throughout the day to reach 328/8, with De Silva involved in a crucial unbroken ninth-wicket partnership of 107 with Lasith Embuldeniya.

The pair came together before tea and gradually eroded the spirits of the West Indies bowlers with stubborn determination. While the bowlers and fielders stuck to their tasks, they seemed to be waiting on a likely declaration, with the hosts leading by 279 runs. Embuldeniya is unbeaten on 25.

Opener Pathum Nissanka made his second half-century score of the match (66) and Ramesh Mendis chipped in with 25.

For the West Indies, left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul took three wickets for 100 runs, while off-spinners Roston Chase and captain Kraigg Brathwaite took 2/82 and 1/11 respectively.