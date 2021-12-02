Sagicor donates personal alarms to single mothers

Nathalia Smith, manager, employee relations, payroll and benefits at Sagicor presents Christine Rambarack of the Single Mothers Association with the alarms at Sagicor’s Port of Spain office. -

Sagicor continues to raise awareness about gender-based violence through its Protect Our Women campaign. The insurance and financial services entity recently donated personal alarm keychains to the Single Mothers Association of TT as part of its outreach effort.

Nathalia Smith, manager, employee relations, payroll and benefits presented the alarms to Christine Rambarack, an administrator at the Single Mothers Association at Sagicor’s Port of Spain office, a media release said.

Single mothers can join the association for an annual fee of $100 and receive financial and emotional assistance.

The campaign supported four non-governmental organisations (NGOs): the Rape Crisis Society; The Shelter; the Coalition Against Domestic Violence; and Families in Action. Sagicor’s donation assisted these NGOs with their intervention programmes.

As part of the campaign, Sagicor also hosted a personal safety webinar and sponsored Sagicor Safety Tips for Women. The tips were aired on radio and shared on the company’s social media platforms to further raise awareness.