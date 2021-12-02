Mitchell is new chairman of The Shelter

Colin Mitchell, managing director of Signwave Caribbean, is the new chairman of The Shelter for Battered Women and Children.

A new executive management committee for The Shelter was elected on November 25, said a media release.

Mitchell thanked his predecessor and team for their efforts and affirmed his mission to continue pursuing a secure life for the shelter's residents.

“I’m honoured to volunteer and serve as chairman and wish to thank my predecessor Scott Hamilton and the executive management committee for their dedicated service and for completing our newly-refurbished safe house and learning centre," he said in the release.

"Our first order of business is finalising the increase in our government subvention of only $7,500 per month.

'“Undoubtedly, our primary focus has been and will continue to be the holistic healing and preparation for a safe, financially secure life for our residents.”

With the exponential increase in gender-based violence locally and regionally, Mitchell also underscored the importance of supporting counselling programmes and outreach initiatives. He also pledged his support for the UN/EU spotlight initiative, commemorating the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (November 25-December 10) particularly, violence against women and girls (VAWG) around the world, the release said.

The newly-elected committee includes Sherron Harford, vice chairman; Stacey-Ann Paty, honorary secretary; Sean Medina, honorary treasurer; Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, Alana Beaubrun, Dr Maria Gomes, Nicole Jordan-Coombs and Shireen Pollard.

Established in 1987 as a safe haven for victims of domestic abuse, the shelter offers temporary housing as well as a range of treatment and prevention services to women and children.

For more info visit: www.trinidadshelter.comFacebook -The Shelter-a Safe Haven for Victims of Domestic Violence, Instagram Trinidadshelter, admin@trinidadshelter,