Massy going all-automotive with new retail repair shop

Massy Motors, recently opened on Saddle Road, Maraval. - Angelo Marcelle

"EVERYTHING AUTOMOTIVE" is the motto of the brand-new Massy Motors retail shop which opened on Saddle Road, Maraval, on Thursday.

Jean-Paul Du Coudray, Massy Motors senior vice president of automotive and motors, said the shop is more than just a tyre shop and has a retail footprint with a difference.

“The idea is any car and any problem you have, you can bring it here,” he said. “And if we cannot fix it here, we will find a way to get the problem resolved within the Massy network. We are hoping that this would be the first of many retail footprints opening under the Massy umbrella.”

He noted later on that repairs on electric vehicles may not be possible at the store, but Massy can have the vehicles transferred to its main office on Lady Young Road, Morvant.

The shop is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment, the latest in machinery to do repairs and staff focused on providing customers with the best possible experience.

Du Coudray added that several other services will be available to customers, including home pick-up and delivery of cars and online appointments.

“This was a tyre and battery shop, but this is more than that. We have tyres, batteries, car parts, alignment, detailing, even windshield wipers – anything you want.

"We could have done it like a regular tyre and battery centre, but we wanted to change the game. If you go to other tyre centres you would drive in, sit on a bench and wait for the staff to do whatever repairs are needed.

"With us, you can make online appointments, so when you come we will be waiting for you. We could get you back in your car in a half-hour’s time. And while you wait, we have a waiting room with WiFi and good seats with air conditioning,” he said.