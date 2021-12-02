Epic Security: Carving a niche in the crowded industry

Epic Security Intelligence Agency officers are skilled in using firearms, basic first aid and firefighting as part of the mandatory policies in the company.

From brick and mortar establishments to online retailers, the issue of security for staff and customers plays an increasingly important role in day-to-day business activities.

Whether small or large if you are a business owner chances are you're going to need some layer of security.

Earlier this year several online retailers were robbed when they were lured into certain areas in Port of Spain by people purporting to be customers.

A Google search would show that there are at least 20 different private security firms located between Diego Martin to San Juan alone each boasting of its strength and resilience.

In such a saturated market how does one find the company best suited to meet their needs?

According to Ravi Gajadhar, managing director and founder of Epic Security Intelligence Agency, hiring the right security company isn't as simple as comparing prices to get the best deal or looking for the company with the coolest sounding name.

Speaking with Business Day at his company's Tunapuna office on Monday, Gajadhar, who started Epic Security ten years ago, said rising crime has increased the demand for private security firms.

In recent years the company's clients have included everyone from large firms to private citizens.

He said while the demand has led to a proliferation of new security firms, not all of them may be equipped to deal with evolving threats and resourceful criminals.

Gajadhar, a former police officer, has seen crime in all its forms from robberies, assaults and even murder and found his passion for private security after working as a security guard years ago.

He believes lessons he learned as an officer on the beat, combined with his knowledge of the business, has equipped him with the technical and practical experience to secure potential clients.

"I can see a bandit from a mile away and nine out of ten times I would be correct. A bandit can't hide themselves if you know what mannerisms there are to look for.

"Even something as mundane in a grocery store shopping you can notice if they are always looking around from the shelves in front of them.

"Things like these are things that can be taught but you mostly learn it through experience. There aren't any working hours for me, I'm dedicated to the job.

"Now that I'm in a more supervisory or management role I still like going out to spots to check on the security officers where they are assigned."

Even with this hands on attitude to his job, Gajadhar says while there are similarities between his field and policing, there are also key differences particularly when it comes to customer service.

He notes that while the police service has taken steps to be more approachable, security companies traditionally have had to be more customer-oriented.

He also said that the guards assigned to his company are encouraged to go beyond their job description to not only provide security but also display a sense of comfort to clients.

"There may be certain things that a client may ask you to do that wouldn't be explicitly stated in your job description but in the vein of customer service or general courtesy and politeness you would be required to do.

"For instance, a lady approaches you with her hands filled with bags, while it isn't really your job to open the door, customer service would dictate you help her with her bags or at the very least open the door for her."

While other companies may be larger and have more resources at their disposal, Gajadhar says Epic Security distinguishes itself from other service providers through their professionalism and focus on customer satisfaction.

"Being able to maintain one's composure and focus even in the midst of challenging situations," was one of the many lessons embedded in him from the police.

"It's the service really taught me that, because while in training if they (the instructors) find something irritates you in the service, they will tell you that a million times.

"Because they know on the street people will tell you things that will upset you, make you lose your cool and cause you to do something stupid, but you must be cool and always maintain your professionalism."

Gajadhar says such a simple gesture can make an important dfference in leaving a lasting impression.

He said while security guards by nature are expected to be more friendly and approachable, his team is skilled in using firearms, basic first aid and firefighting as part of the mandatory policies in his company.

He said his employees are required to take a exam to be able to carry firearms, which qualifies them to act as estate constables.

Gajadhar said hiring potential workers comprehensive background checks were necessary.

"A lot of the smaller companies don't do thorough enough background checks on their own employees.

"It's important to know who you hire as security sometimes the very same people you hire to protect your establishment can turn around and rob you."

Five years ago, two Jamaican security guards were arrested after they were for robbing an El Socorro warehouse they were assigned to protect.

Business Day also spoke to president of the Estate Police Association Derryck Richardson who bemoaned the increasing number of small security companies and operators with limited qualifications as a matter of concern.

Richardson, who also owns a security company, said at last count there were over 200 security companies in TT, including several agencies that had no official certification in security management or background in law enforcement.

He said while some companies were legitimate and took their jobs seriously, many were simply looking for a "hustle" and were prepared to cut corners to save cost.

"Businesses see opportunity. If you go through the backgrounds of the companies you may see a link to the business they are hired to protect, to keep the profits in-house.

"The problem is in the direction of those operations best practice most times are not adhered to."

He advised companies of all sizes to look beyond prices offered for their own safety which includes sacrificing cost for protection.

"Look at the length of time the security company has been around. Look at their reputation, the record they have and the kind of experience their officers have.

"You can't just go with the company that offers you $10 per hour (per officer) over the one that asks for $14 per hour. You can end up getting shortchanged in terms of service by operating like that and it will show."

Gajadhar agreed with Richardson saying cheaper cost did not always equate to better quality service and felt that had he abandoned his strict hiring and operational policies the company would have grown faster, but would not have maintained much success and reputation.

"We could have thrown caution to the wind and hire any and everyone. We could have also taken on all the smaller businesses and so on but that would have affected our image.

"It's one thing to get that job in the short term but the vision I have for the company and something everyone should have is to take pride in themselves."

Gajadhar said while security companies had a responsibility to provide quality services, clients also had a duty to maintain a good working relationship with their security officers noting instances where he rejected contracts on the grounds of how employers treated his officers.

He said while the company has grown to offer a variety of services – including armed guards, canine guards, installation of security cameras and safety consulting – it is still a work in progress and remains committed to serving his clients.