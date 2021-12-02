ECCL launches Christmas craft market

EXPORT Centres Co Ltd (ECCL) will launch its roving Christmas craft market from Friday at several venues across Trinidad.

The market is open to all artisans in TT.

On the weekend of December 3-5, the first market will be opened at ECCL’s Tunapuna centre at Railway Road.

The craft market will continue at its La Brea centre, Pier Road from December 10-12, and at the Diamond Vale community centre, Diego Martin from December 17-19.

In a release the ECCL said, “As a state agency under the purview of the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, ECCL plays a critical role through such initiatives enabling craft entrepreneurs and artisans to showcase and sell their products.

“Given these challenging economic times, such craft market events create a platform for artisans and also aspiring artisans to generate much needed revenue especially during the Christmas period.

“It also affords artisans to showcase their innovation and creativity thus enhancing their various communities."