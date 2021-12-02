Cops break up fight between Indonesian, Filipino fishermen in Sea Lots

File photo.

Police from the Port of Spain division and the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) were called to a boat docked in Sea Lots to break up a fight between crews from two fishing boats on Wednesday night.

Police said they were called to National Fisheries, Production Drive, Sea Lots, at around 12.05 am for a fight between the Filipino crew of one fishing boat and the Indonesian crew of another.

Police and security guards assigned to the compound went aboard the boat and separated the crew members by bringing them into the yard.

Several crew members,both Filipino and Indonesian, had injuries and were treated by ambulance technicians who were also called in.

Police called in a translator to interview the crew members but said the men were unco-operative.

During the brawl several crew members jumped off the boat into the water near the jetty but were later found and helped by the Coast Guard and the Police Riverine Unit.

The fishermen were kept in different holding areas of the fisheries compound.

Sources said officials from the port facility security, National Fisheries and the customs and excise unit visited and were working out alternative accommodation for Filipino fishermen to ease tensions between the two crews. Documents were being prepared to grant Filipinos shore leave so they could be housed away from the other crew while observing covid19 regulations.

Police spoke to both groups of fishermen through a translator and warned them to avoid any more fights.