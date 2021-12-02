22 stakeholders in policy talks with Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education began its second round of consultations on the education policy 2022-2027 on Wednesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry said the consultations will continue until December 17 and will engage 22 stakeholders in working-group sessions, as well as the National Education Advisory Committee.

“Phase one of the consultation brings together stakeholders in the education sector, participating in focus group discussions on the objectives of each strategic area, to garner their recommendations for initiatives to achieve same,” it said.

“These strategic areas, objectives and recommended activities and initiatives will form the draft policy concept note on education 2022-2027, which will be shared with the national population in January 2022 for their views and recommendations.”

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said, “This public consultation 2021 -2022 is very important in the policy-making process, in that it gives stakeholders ownership of the eventual outcome. This is essential if the ministry is to achieve its goal of relevant, modern, quality education for all learners, and is particularly imperative in the covid19 era.”

The statement said staff of the Educational Planning and other divisions of the ministry will facilitate the consultation.