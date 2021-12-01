Trinidad and Tobago stock exchange upgrades trading platform

The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange at Nicholas Tower, Port of Spain. File photo/Sureash Cholai -

THE Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Ltd (TTSE) has announced an upgrade to its Avvento trading and surveillance platform for brokers. It is the first upgrade since the trading platform launched at the beginning of 2017, according to a press release on Tuesday, and is the latest in a number of enhancements being planned to enrich the experience for brokers and investors. The upgrade will pave the way for the TTSE to explore leveraging other possibilities, available within the platforms, which are in line with its objective to expand the stock market through technology and innovative services. These include:

* Repos (repurchase agreements) – short term borrowing for dealers in government securities which are sold to investors for a period no longer than 24 hours.

* Digital asset trading – buying and selling of tokenised assets.

* Derivatives – financial contracts, the value of which depends on underlying assets such as stocks, bonds, commodities and currencies

In the release, the TTSE said brokers are already enjoying significant benefits from the upgraded platform, including: an improved look and feel, reduced bandwidth requirements, easy access of information from one hub, stronger integration with its trading online platform and e-statement systems for shareholders balances and notices.

The advanced capabilities of the platform will allow clients to consider new investment options in the future, and for brokers to seamlessly access all the TTSE’s products and services. For further information, please contact ttse@stockex.co.tt