Tobago's Kelsey Daniel leaps to long jump silver at Jr Pan Ams

Trinidad and Tobago's Kelsey Daniel earned silver in the men's long jump during action at the 2021 Junior Pan American Games, in Cali Colombia, on Wednesday. - Photo by Jeff Mayers

KELSEY Daniel captured Trinidad and Tobago’s second medal of the 2021 Junior Pan American Games when he leapt to silver in the men’s long jump at the Estadio Pascual Guerrero in Cali, Colombia on Wednesday.

The Tobagonian jumped a distance of 7.9 metres flat to finish behind Cuban gold medallist Maikel Gonzalez, who covered 7.97m. Claiming bronze was Colombian Jhon Andres with his 7.82m effort.

Rounding off the top five finishers were Colombian Arnovis Dalmero (7.79m) and Venezuelan Eubrig Caraballo. TT’s Clement Campbell also competed but placed ninth overall with his 7.27m distance.

Daniel’s performance sent TT’s Junior Pan Am medal tally to two after fellow Tobagonian Tyriq Horsford earned men’s javelin silver on Tuesday with a 71.33m throw.

Chef de mission of the TT Junior Pan Am Games contingent Diane Henderson expressed elation with both Daniel and Campbell’s performance.

“Both Kelsey and Clement were enthusiastic to go into the competition. Kelsey appeared confident and began to open up building on each jump. We are extremely proud of these young men having placed second and ninth respectively.

“TT has been proudly represented on the team and throughout the competition thus far. We see a bright future for them,” Henderson said.

In other athletics news, national multi-sport athlete Anson Moses (483 points) stood in seventh place after seven events on the men’s decathlon standings. Moses placed fourth (11.33 seconds) in his first event (100m) and then eighth (6.56m) in the long jump and shot put (10.9m) respectively.

The 21-year old placed sixth (1.86m) in the high jump, was somehow disqualified in the 400m, was fifth (15.74s) in the 110m hurdles and then seventh (30.96m) in the discus throw.

Up to press time on Thursday, Moses was scheduled to complete his ten-stage event with the pole vault, javelin and 1500m still to come.

In swimming action at the Hernando Botero O’bryne pool on Thursday, national swimmers Graham Chatoor (4:01.39) and Nikoli Blackman (4:08.87) captured the one-two finish in the men’s 400m freestyle B final. Both swimmers clocked personal best times.

In the men’s 200m butterfly B final, Kael Yorke placed sixth in 2:09.38 while Chatoor was sixth (16:20.48) in heat two of the 1500m freestyle.

Additionally, the men’s swim team of Chatoor, Blackman, Yorke and Zarek Wilson finished eighth in two finals – 4x100m freestyle and 4x100m relay medley. The quartet clocked 3:34.11 in the former and 4:02.66 in the latter.

Female swimmer Gabriela Donahue also placed eighth (2:24.63) in the 200m individual medley.

Meanwhile, in action after press time on Tuesday night, Blackman touched the wall in a personal best time of 23.47s to win the men’s 50m freestyle B final. Compatriot Wilson finished fourth in 23.79s. Overall, the pair finished ninth and 12th respectively.