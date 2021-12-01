Tackling the PoS flooding

PoS Mayor Joel Martinez - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: The city of Port of Spain floods on regularly, and one mayor after another complains about the situation. The latest one to bellyache is Joel Martinez.

Now I have a remedy to help solve the problem. The first thing we must do is pass a bill in Parliament that will address the problem and I suggest we call it the “beverage container bill.” This piece of legislation will go a long way to start solving the problem.

Oh sorry, my suggestion is not a novel one. Here I thought I had a good idea, but lo and behold this piece of legislation was passed in Parliament about 15 years ago and we are still waiting and the mayor is still complaining – and the floods keep happening.

I would suggest that Martinez starts by pushing for the proper bill to be proclaimed, providing of course he is more serious about solving the problem than getting the parliamentarians angry.

GORDON DALLA COSTA

via e-mail