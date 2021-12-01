Red Advertising appoints new account executive

Red Advertising account executive Candyce-Marie Gosein. -

Red Advertising & Marketing has strengthened its team by appointing Candyce-Marie Gosein as account executive, as of November 29.

Gosein’s previous experience includes many years working for traditional and digital first agencies where she produced several award-winning campaigns. She has a high degree of proficiency in various aspects of marketing and advertising including preparing strategic marketing plans, campaign development, brand management and event planning.

Managing director Jevan Jutagir said Red Advertising was pleased to continue to enhance its creative and account handling capacity with such an experienced and capable talent.

“I’d like to welcome Candyce-Marie to our Red family. I believe her record of high academic achievement and her considerable agency experience will be a real asset to our clients, both in Trinidad and across the region. Her appointment is testament to our strengthening of our client offer as forward-thinking companies begin to prepare for the post-covid recovery.

"Red is ready to help its many clients in the region recover from this crippling pandemic and our focus continues to be on delivering tangible business results and award-winning excellence for our clients.”

Before earning her international master's of business administration with distinction from the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business, Gosein attended the University of Guelph, Canada.