Protect people leaving banks

Police patrol through the Croisee in San Juan. File photo/Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: It has been brought to my attention that one of our devotees was robbed at gunpoint while returning from a bank on November 26. This happened at 11 am – in broad daylight.

I also understand this has been happening with alarming frequency in the San Juan area. There are several bank branches within walking distance of each other in San Juan. The frequency of this crime suggests it is organised and a successful source of funds for bandits.

With Christmas around the corner and spending at its highest, I suggest that some attention be paid to this growing crime of robbing people leaving banks at gunpoint. Perhaps a regular police presence outside the banks. This can serve as a deterrent to would-be robbers.

Given that lines now start outside the banks, I expect that banks will also provide additional security for the safety of customers.

PUNDIT SATYANAND MAHARAJ

Satya Anand Ashram Aranguez