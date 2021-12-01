Pan Trinbago's dilemma

THE EDITOR: Having read the newspaper article titled "NCC board is back" and as a person who served as chairman of the Northern Region of Pan Trinbago for two terms (2012-2018) and recently resigned from the central executive as the treasurer-elect, I must express my utter disgust at the reappointment of Beverley Ramsey-Moore to the NCC (National Carnival Commission) board as a commissioner representing Pan Trinbago.

There is a convention and indeed the precedent has been set that the president-elect of the Carnival interest groups, namely pan, mas and calypso, serve on NCC's board as commissioners.

Currently, Pan Trinbago has no constitutionally sitting central executive and therefore no sitting president since our constitutionally prescribed elections were postponed indefinitely by our last president, Ramsey-Moore.

Pan Trinbago's constitution states:

"The members of the central executive shall hold office for a term of three years, such term to be computed from the date of their election to office and each member shall hold office until his removal from office or until the next convention, whichever is sooner." Note, it says sooner not later.

The constitution continues:

“The convention shall be the supreme legislative and judicial authority of the association and shall be convened once in every three calendar years during the period September 1 to October 31 to determine general policy of the association and to elect members to the central executive committee."

Pan Trinbago's last central executive committee was elected to office on October 27, 2018 and since no constitutionally mandated convention was held three years after, Pan Trinbago is without a sitting board and president. Therefore, Ramsey-Moore's appointment to the NCC board as a commissioner representing Pan Trinbago is illegal, null and void and of no consequence.

I am fully aware that correspondence has been sent to no avail to both the Minister of Culture and the chairman of NCC concerning Pan Trinbago's dilemma. Apparently these pieces of correspondence have been ignored.

Mr Minister, there is no right way to do the wrong thing. Stop the perception that you are aiding and abetting unconstitutional behaviour and please intervene in this impasse in the interest of good governance and Pan Trinbago's constitution.

Remember Pan Trinbago was created by an act of Parliament (Act 5 of 1986) and spends taxpayers' money.

This simply means that the Government, via the respective minister, has oversight over and for the proper governance of the organisation and to ensure that its constitution is duly upheld.

Please, Mr Minister.

GERARD MENDEZ

former treasurer

Pan Trinbago