Namdevco donates seedlings for World Aids Day

The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services (MSDFS) HIV co-ordinator Maria Cruikshank-Gibbs, right, receives seedlings from Namdevco’s manager of communications, public and stakeholder relations (Ag) Kimberly Duncan. -

World Aids Day, which was first commemorated on December 1, 1988 by the United Nations UNAIDS, continues to remind the global community of the critical challenges of HIV/Aids as the fight continues to increase awareness, decrease stigma and discrimination, and improve education about the virus.

In keeping with this year's theme, End Inequality. End Aids, the HIV/Aids Co-ordinating Unit of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services (MSDFS) opted to address food insecurity amongst those most vulnerable in society – and who are ultimately the ministry’s clients, a media release said. To this end, the unit, with assistance from Namdevco, hosted seedling distributions to the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that directly service those living with and affected by HIV on November 23, 25 and 30.

The unit partnered with Namdevco and thanked the company for facilitating the seedling distribution initiative with its contribution of 512 seedlings.

The unit said it took this approach, in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 2: Zero Hunger, to highlight the World Aids Day theme by addressing food insecurity and to facilitate self-sufficiency of those living with HIV by encouraging them to grow their own food or to become an entrepreneur.