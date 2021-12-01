Make covid vaccination mandatory

People wait to be vaccinated at South Park, San Fernando. - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: In light of the recent spike in covid19-related deaths which is threatening to collapse our healthcare system, I call on Prime Minister Rowley to make vaccination mandatory.

While the world moves ahead to herd immunity and a normal life, we in TT continue to struggle with convincing a nation to take the vaccine. It is evident that no amount of buff in any amount of press conferences has made or will make any noticeable difference.

Just as safe zones have been established for vaccinated citizens, it is my recommendation that the Government applies measures for the public sector that it has recommended for the private sector to itself.

To enter and do all government business you must be vaccinated. This should apply to all government employees including doctors, nurses, the Ministry of National Security and all who work in the public sector. Vaccination should also be mandatory if you wish to patronise groceries and other stores, and use all modes of public transport.

Covid19 mitigation can no longer be treated with kid gloves. While everyone’s life is theirs to live recklessly as they wish, the unvaccinated are contracting covid19 and putting the healthcare system under such a strain that its collapse is imminent.

SATYANAND MAHARAJ

pundit, Satya Anand Ashra