Kraigg Brathwaite's 72 gives West Indies the edge against Sri Lanka

West Indies batsmen Nkrumah Bonner, left, and captain Kraigg Brathwaite run between wickets during day three of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday. (AP Photo) -

A HALF century from Kraigg Brathwaite, combined with lower-order resistance, gave West Indies the edge at the end of day three against Sri Lanka in the second and final Test match at Galle International Stadium in Sri Lanka, on Wednesday.

Resuming on 69/1 in their first innings, Brathwaite and Nkrumah Bonner added a further 68 runs before losing a wicket.

Bonner fell for 35 which led to a collapse as West Indies slumped to 208/8 after being 137/1.

Brathwaite was the third batsman dismissed for 72 off 185 balls with nine fours.

Kyle Mayers and Veerasammy Permaul, who grabbed five wickets earlier in the match, frustrated the Sri Lankan bowlers with a 38-run ninth wicket partnership.

Permaul scored 15 and Mayers ended 36 not out as West Indies were all out for 253, a lead of 49 runs on first innings.

Spinner Ramesh Mendis was the chief destroyer for Sri Lanka grabbing 6/70 in 34.2 overs.

Sri Lanka closed day three on 46/2, still trailing West Indies by three runs. West Indies were lively in the field as Mayers and Jermaine Blackwood both ran out one batsmen.

West Indies are aiming to draw the series after losing the first Test match.

SUMMARISED SCORES

SRI LANKA 204 (Pathum Nissanka 73, Dimuth Karunaratne 42; Veerasammy Permaul 5/35, Jomel Warrican 4/50) and 46/2 (P Nissanka 21 not out) vs WEST INDIES 253 (Kraigg Brathwaite 72, Jermaine Blackwood 44, Kyle Mayers 36 not out; Ramesh Mendis 6/70, Praveen Jayawickrama 2/59, Lasith Embuldeniya 2/94)