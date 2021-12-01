Jack defends PNM performance: Let them talk

Finance Secretary and Bagatelle/Bacolet candidate Joel Jack on the PNM platform recently. -

Finance Secretary Joel Jack has defended the People's National Movement's (PNM) performance during the last two decades in charge of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA). Jack urged the electorate to give the PNM a resounding mandate at the polls on Monday.

At a virtual political meeting on Tuesday night, Jack, the candidate for Bagatelle/Bacolet, claimed Tobagonians have made up their minds to give the PNM another term.

Dismissing the results of a North American Caribbean Teachers Association (NACTA) poll which predicted a close THA election, Jack said many people have realised that the six-six tie between the PNM and Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) on January 25 was an error.

"A number of persons have buyer's remorse since January, and their minds are made up and they are ready like Freddy to send a clear message loud and clear across Tobago, and across Trinidad and Tobago, that we're not going backward.

"We are advancing Tobago's development."

Joel believes people will come out to vote to set the record straight.

"Six more days to go to give us an overwhelming mandate to continue to advance Tobago's development. Six more days to write the error that took place last January."

Jack said political rivals have not been truthful about what the PNM administration has done. He claimed they have been going across the island looking to create mischief.

"Up and down taking pictures in potholes, tell them go to Church Street Extension – paid and delivered.

"Tell them go to Friendsfield along the river bank. In the past when rain fall yuh nervous and concerned. I calling the neighbour on the riverbank, 'Mr Agard, how it looking?' Now I don't have to do that. Why? A (retaining wall) promise made and a commitment delivered."

Jack claimed the PDP had no plans for the island and warned voters to not fall for "airy-fairy" and "sweet talks."

He added, "Six more days to go to let them know that Tobago is not for sale. Six more days to go to keep this island under the safe and caring hands of the PNM."

Also talking on Tuesday was PNM PRO Kwesi Des Vignes, who said PNM supporters have nothing to be ashamed about.

"We have achieved quite a lot, and there is absolutely nothing to be ashamed about in all that we have achieved for Tobago – whether it is in the last 21 years, four years, or last year alone during the pandemic.

"We have made the people of Tobago proud. We are providing simple governance. We have driven development in Tobago taking it forward. We found a way to make it work even when it cannot. PNM was the only one that can do that."

Des Vignes added, "Don't play Monopoly. Now is not the time to take a chance. Now is not the time to roll dice. Now is not the time to draw straws. Now is the time to stand up and stand up proud and vote."