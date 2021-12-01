IDA: Don't sit on the fence this THA election

FILE PHOTO: Innovative Democratic Alliance leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus. -

“This is not an election to sit on the fence.”

So says Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) political leader and candidate for Bethel/ New Grange Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus as she addressed an IDA meeting in the Bethesda/Les Coteaux electoral district on Tuesday.

Tsoiafatt-Angus appealed to the electorate to go out to the polls on Monday.

“This is not an election to stay home, you must come out – fight for your children’s future. We have to put forward a better space for them, a space where they will all have opportunities; opportunities for a better education, opportunities for an education that is aligned with the development – they don’t have to leave Tobago if they don’t want to leave Tobago.”

She said the gatekeepers are necessary at this time.

“To the undecided voter or those who are deciding not to vote, I say to you: this is not an election to sit on the fence. We need the gatekeepers to come out just like they did in 2010 to protect the interest of the island. We need the gatekeepers to come out just like you did in 2013 to protect the interest of the island.

"This is an election to ensure that the future of Tobago is in the right hands towards the prosperity of the people.”

She promised that under an IDA administration, every single interest will be addressed.

“Fixing road is old-time politics. Putting up mega projects to be white elephants is old-time politics. And that is why the IDA is committed to people development, to building a robust economy through the private sector and to ensure that whist we optimise the environment, we preserve it for future generations to benefit.

"We do all this through the prudent management of the resources on the island to ensure that at the end of the day, we are distributing it equitably to all.”

The party’s chairman, Bevon Dennis, said: “The IDA believes in a future Tobago where every creed and race will find an equal place. The IDA doesn’t want to mess with your dreams, they want to fix your future. The IDA will create a new future as we build a better future for all.”

The party’s candidate for the area is Adonii Jacob.

.