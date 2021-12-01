How beaches can be opened

Maracas Beach waiting for bathers. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: The Prime Minister has acknowledged that sea bathing has therapeutic value. The fact that the covid19 virus affects the respiratory system, there is more reason for the unpolluted refreshing sea air to be accessible to citizens.

There is no doubt that the Government is duly concerned about the large gatherings associated with our culture of partying. Perhaps this could be mitigated if the beaches are opened with a strict ban on alcohol and music within one mile of the shoreline and all other public health regulations are enforced.

IMAAM IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity