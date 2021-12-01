Hollow covid address by PM Rowley

Prime Minister Rowley -

THE EDITOR: Prime Minister Rowley's address to the nation on Thursday night was too hollow, in that no new information was presented. The PM just repeated himself over and over.

However, he must be commended for his crafty presentation, but he revealed no new programmes or projects to convince the population that the Government has covid19 under control, even though the numbers of cases and deaths keep rising.

I listened attentively to hear of measures to deal with the new covid19 variant identified in South African, but they were not forthcoming.

There is no doubt the Government has taken some positive measures to arrest the covid19 rise. But it needs to do more.

I therefore call on the Prime Minister to make taking the jab mandatory, as this is one of the few tools TT has at its disposal. The country cannot afford another lockdown. There must be a new approach to counteract the continued spread of the virus.

Covid19 and its multiple variants are not finished with mankind, so we must be prepared for the long haul, probably much longer than the lifetime of many of us.

There must be a spiritual and ethical rationale in fighting this pandemic. But it seems that we have lost that part of the solution. Getting out of this cannot be a government-only task. It is, and must be, everyone's assignment to defeat this covid19 virus and end the pandemic, here and worldwide.

PARAS RAMOUTAR

Toronto