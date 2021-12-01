Hard work pays off for Windies spinner Permaul

West Indies bowler Veerasammy Permaul, second right, is congratulated by his teammates for taking five Sri Lankan wickets during the day two their second Test match in Galle, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday. (AP Photo) -

WEST INDIES left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul said that his five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, on the second day of the second and final Test at the Galle International Stadium, Galle, was a reward for the hard work he has put in over the years.

Permaul had Test-best figures of five wickets for 35 runs as Sri Lanka, who resumed from their overnight score of 113 runs for one wicket, were dismissed for 204. The West Indies closed play, on another rain-affected day, on 69/1.

The 32-year-old Permaul was recalled to the Test squad, for the first time since June 2015. One of the most consistent wicket-takers on the regional First-Class circuit, Permaul justified his inclusion in the team with controlled and accurate bowling, on a typical spinner-friendly pitch.

“I’m very overwhelmed by getting my first five-wicket haul,” said the soft-spoken Guyanese, in an interview on the Cricket West Indies social media channels. “Over the years, I’ve been working really hard to get back in the team and now it paid off.”

He pointed out, “I tried to adjust to the conditions, what pace is good for the conditions. I (did) adjust and try to spin the ball as much as possible, and it really bring success for me.”

Fellow left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican captured four wickets for 50 runs.

Asked about bowling in tandem with Warrican, Permaul responded, “’Warri’ was bowling really well at the other end. He was controlling the batsmen and controlling the scoring rate. That really helped me, he (was) bowling tight at one end and I (was) attacking at the other end. It was a good partnership.”

He added, “It’s very important that we stay consistent as a bowling unit, being patient and try to create opportunities.” The West Indies were beaten by 187 runs in the first Test last week. He said the team is confident following the efforts of the spinners (himself, Warrican and off-spinner Roston Chase), who were the only bowlers used by skipper Kraigg Brathwaite on Tuesday.

“At the end of the day, if we had known from the morning that we would bowl out Sri Lanka for 206, we would take that any time.”

Permaul said he never gave up hope of a return to the WI Test team. “I always believe in God and I know that, sometime, I would get that opportunity again,” he said. “I didn’t know when but I always believe in God and I know at some point, in life and at some stage, I would get that opportunity.”

Asked what advice he would give to the younger players who are aspiring to make the WI Test team, Permaul replied, “Keep believing in God and, once you keep believing, all things are possible.”