Gopeesingh: I am not attacking public servants

Former UNC MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh. -

Former minister Dr Tim Gopeesingh has said public servants are beholden to the State and every public servant is accountable.

He made the comments in response to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh's saying that people should ignore the United National Congress (UNC) and that he was disappointed in what he termed personal attacks against the Ministry of Health's leadership team, especially CMO Dr Roshan Parasram.

At a press conference at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, Charles Street, Port of Spain on Tuesday, Gopeesingh said, "And so if they are failing in their duty and their responsibility, they must be called out and we are calling them out. They have been failing..."

He said it was not an attack on any one of the young professionals but on "their insensitivity to what is going on, inability and incompetence to deal with the matters surrounding the covid19 pandemic."

He said dealing with the pandemic needed clinical acuity, vision and clinical competence, "not public health insect vector control competence." He added it was dealing with the 10,000 patients at home, preventing deaths in the emergency tents and accidents and emergencies and dealing with the patients who are unable to get their covid19 results and medicines.

Any "decent human being" and "self-respecting" professional would have resigned after what he said was the failure of the Government to manage the covid19 pandemic, Gopeesingh said.

"But not Deyalsingh, who I would consider...shameless and incompetent and speaks gross untruths regulalry."

He responded to the minister's claims that Deyalsingh, the Prime Minister and the team charged with handling the pandemic were nothing short of disastrous failures.

Gopeesingh said when he, other opposition members and members of the public called for the resignation of Parasram, Dr Avery Hinds, Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards and Dr Michelle Trotman, it was not a personal attack.

"These doctors are state employees who are paid by taxpayers' dollars to do an independent job in the public's interest, which is literally a matter of life or death of citizens.

"All public-sector employees are legally and constitutionally accountable to the public they serve," he said.

The doctors were no different, since their decisions were costing citizens their lives, Gopeesingh added.

He also said the opposition had constantly offered to help the Government in its fight against the pandemic.

Gopeesingh asked who had advised the Prime Minister that a Carnival 2022 can be held.

"The people are very worried and concerned about Prime Minister Rowley's announcement last week about holding Carnival next year."

He asked the Parsram-led medical team whether or not they were the ones who advised the Rowley Government on Carnival next year, given the record of high infection rates and deaths.

"And the added threats of the delta and omicron variants –can these independent doctors who work for taxpayers publicly say, for the benefit of the population and all Carnival stakeholders, if it is safe or healthy to hold any kind of Carnival festivities next year? Or is this going to be luring citizens to their possible deaths...?"

SayingTT did not know what was coming with the omicron variant, Gopeesingh urged: "I want to make a last appeal to all those who have not been vaccinated: please go and get your vaccines.

"Once the booster starts, those above 50 or 60, please go and get your boosters immediately, because we don't know what is in store coming with this omicron variant. Already delta has created tremendous problems worldwide, and we are still learning about the omicron...it is a serious situation."