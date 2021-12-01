Ex-THA official: PNM colleagues practising necromancy

PNM member Shomari Hector on a Facebook live on Tuesday afternoon

FORMER PNM assistant secretary Shomari Hector has accused "senior PNM members" of practising necromancy and witchcraft ahead of the December 6 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.

Hector, who lost the Bethel/Mt Irvine seat by 17 votes to Pastor Terance Baynes in the January 25 election, said he had proof the Progressive Democratic Patriots was also doing the same.

Hector, wearing a PNM jersey, made the accusations in a Facebook live broadcast on Tuesday, saying he was undertaking "heaven's assignment" and delivering a stern message from God.

“I’m saying to our PNMites: we can’t have PNM officers or PNM agencies practising diabolical warfare and think that they will receive a victory. It's either we choose God or we choose ancestry. It's either we choose God or man’s authority. Whether light or darkness, there’s no in-between in this occasion.

“I call every high-ranking officer in the PNM who’s engaged in necromantic behaviour and diabolical activities to repent and turn from your wicked ways…”

Hector said some members of the PDP are "delving into the diabolical and into the unknown" but people are turning a blind eye to those "in the PNM who have very high portfolios that doing the same thing.

"I’m telling you…Vex with me if you must, God will be pleased with me.”

Hector made his debut in the political arena in 2017 under former chief secretary Kelvin Charles. He sat as assistant secretary in the Division of Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour before being transferred as assistant secretary in the Division of Tourism, Transportation and Culture.

Hector said his prophetic message came while he was doing his morning devotion.

He said if one looks carefully at the THA election campaign, necromancy and witchcraft "have hidden themselves behind the nice talk, political jargon, soapbox diction, bribe enticement, offers, consideration, opportunities for advancement.

"The truth of the matter is that we have been practising a sell-out-ism – a word I just made up – that attributes honour and glory not to God but to the diabolical..."

He said PNM Tobago must focus on establishing order on solid moral and ethical grounds.

“Order is required or there will be an explosion that will destroy us all."

Hector said he initially did not believe PNM members were involved in necromancy.

“I told the Lord, 'We in the PNM don’t get on with that,' and right there and then I get a deep conviction in my spirit…The Holy Spirit tells me that PNM people practise necromancy too. I’m putting it to you. I’m not here for popularity or favour.”

Hector was condemned by PNM supporters in the live chat who labelled him a false prophet.

PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine could not be reached for comment.