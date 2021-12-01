Cycling president Rowena Williams: Jr Pan Am a good gauge for cyclists

LOCAL cycling president Rowena Williams believes the national team’s performance at the Junior Pan American Games serves as a good competitive gauge for the athletes.

TT cyclists Zion Pulido, Tariq Woods, Michael Ackee and lone female, US-based Sylese Christian concluded their campaign at the ongoing Games in Colombia on Sunday. They, alongside team officials Roger Frontin, Kevin Tinto and Gregory Dandrade, return home on Wednesday.

At the Games, Woods, Ackee and Christian all made their international debut while Pulido featured at only his second regional meet; the first being a silver medal performance in the team sprint alongside Njisane Phillip and Keron Bramble at the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships in June.

Neither cyclist was able to secure a podium spot but Williams was pleased the youngsters were able to compete alongside some of the region’s best riders and get a taste of what it took to represent TT on the big stage.

TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) president Williams said, “This was necessary for them. Having this event really helped how we look at development going forward for the young athletes who are now getting into the elite category, where they will be facing that more intense type of competition.

“It really helped in bringing them to that point to help them understand the type of racing they need to get into and what sort of preparation they need to put in place.”

In the men’s team sprint qualifying round, Pulido, Ackee and Woods posted a time of 48.432 seconds. They placed fifth and were unable to advance to the next round.

Ackee, however, progressed to the men’s 1/8 sprint final but was eliminated by Argentinian Oscar Vilar. In the first round, he qualified ninth fastest (10.683s) of the 12 advancing riders in the flying 200m. Pulido though, posted 11.184s, the 14th fastest time, and did not advance.

Additionally, both Pulido and Woods were unable to move on to the next phase of the kierin competition Christian was unable to finish her women’s keirin first round as she had a spill on the track during heat one. This brought an abrupt end to her Junior Pan Am berth.

Williams confirmed a lack of preparation owing to pandemic restrictions locally played a crucial part in limiting the team’s chase for precious Pan Am metal.

She added, “Unfortunately the cyclists we not able to have other racing going on to help them prepare better due to the pandemic.

“I honestly believe those cyclists did really well under the challenges and everything else, being able to go out there and get into the quarter-final of the sprints and get into the second round of the keirin.”

She said that Pulido and Woods have been doing more sprint training now as the pair, originally, were endurance riders.

Williams affirmed the youthful quartet may have lacked experience heading into the Games but said this competition served as a baptism of fire.

“They lacked experience in kierin racing and sprinting but this journey has definitely helped them and given them an opportunity to refocus to make better judgements or better decisions as to where their career lies.

“The exposure was needed for them. Unfortunately Sylese fell on her debut but she is doing a lot better.

The TT Olympic Committee medical team is with her and she has improved,” said the TTCF president.