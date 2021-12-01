Campbell-Smith quartet to play in Florida tournaments

Yeshowah Campbell-Smith and his sisters (left-right) Em-Miryam, Abba and Rukha, at the St Mary's Tennis Courts, St Clair. -

THE QUARTET of Campbell-Smith siblings - Yeshowah, Em-Miryam, Abba and Rukha, will be among a group of TT tennis players who will be involved in a few tournaments in Florida, United States this month.

The siblings will be playing in the Little Mo and Casely tournaments, while Em-Miryam will feature in the Orange Bowl, with Yeshowah listed as an alternate.

The 13-year-old Yeshowah, a student of Fatima College, won the double crown (singles and doubles) in the East Clubs Open tournament earlier this year.

His 12-year-old sister Em-Miryam was a recent finalist in the girls Under-16 singles at the Lease Operators tournament, while the nine-year-old Abba won the double crown, in the Under-12 category, at the Lease competition.

And the seven-year-old Rukha will be participating in her first major competitions, outside of TT.

They will be accompanied by fellow players Gabriella Prince, Kale Dalla Costa and Jordane Dookie, as well as coach Jerome Ward.