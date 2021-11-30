Women Warriors seek to avenge defeat against Dominican Republic

Members of the Trinidad and Tobago women football team during a practice session in the Dominican Republic on November 22, 2021. PHOTO COURTESY TTFA. -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago women’s football team will be looking to atone for Friday’s 2-1 defeat to the Dominican Republic when both teams square off in another friendly international, on Tuesday, at San Cristobal, Dominican Republic.

The game will kick off at 5 pm (TT time).

On Friday, the hosts took the lead in the 49th minute through Vanessa Kara, but striker Asha James equalised for the Women Warriors in the 56th, from the penalty spot.

The game seemed destined to end in a draw before Dominican Republic notched the winner, in the third minute of stoppage time, from Manuela Lareo.

For newly-installed TT coach Kenwyne Jones, he would be seeking his first win in four matches. The TT women team, who are preparing for the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Qualifiers, drew a pair of international games (0-0 on October 21 and 1-1 on October 25) at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.