Women Warriors, Dominican Republic battle to 1-1 draw

Trinidad and Tobago's Kennya Cordner (3rd right) congratulates teammate Rhea Belgrave (2nd right) after Belgrave scored against the Dominican Republic, during the international football friendly, at San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, on Tuesday. - via TTFA Media

TRINIDAD AND Tobago and the Dominican Republic battled to a 1-1 draw in their friendly women's football international at San Cristobal, Dominican Republic on Tuesday.

This game was the second and final game, in a brief series, between both teams. The Dominican Republic won 2-1 in the first match on Friday.

Under persistent drizzle, both teams struggled in the initial stages. However, TT took the lead, in fortuitous circumstances, after 23 minutes.

A corner from the right, by right-back Liana Hinds, met the head off centre-back Victoria Swift, whose header was cleared off the line by Gabriella Marie. However, Marie's clearance rebounded off the body of TT defender Rhea Belgrave and went into the back of the net.

Dominican Republic's Manuela Lareo tested TT goalkeeper Kimika Forbes with a couple of long-distance freekicks, but the hosts levelled the scores, three minutes into the second half.

Vanessa Kara got a ball from Alyssa Oviedo, inside the penalty box, and moved into space. Unmarked, between Hinds and Belgrave, Oviedo received the return ball and headed it to the left of Forbes.

Both teams had few chances to net the winner, and the results proved to be a fair reflection on the efforts from both teams on Tuesday.