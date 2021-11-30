US warns citizens against travel to Trinidad and Tobago over covid19 concerns

US Embassy, Port of Spain - Photo by Sureash Cholai

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for Trinidad and Tobago owing to covid19, indicating “a very high level of covid19 in the country.”

The warning was included in a travel advisory dated November 30, issued by the US Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs.

The CDC also advised Americans against travelling to Niger, Papua New Guinea and Poland, because of covid19 concerns.

TT and these countries join the seven southern African countries that were added on Saturday to its “Level 4: Very High” classification. This came after the White House announced new travel restrictions in response to the omicron coronavirus variant, which was first detected in South Africa, though it has been identified in a number of countries since then.

The advisory added that there were restrictions in place on US citizens’ entry into TT, saying more information could be found on the US Embassy’s covid19 page at https://tt.usembassy.gov/covid-19-information/. These restrictions involve requirements for covid19 testing and vaccination.

The US Embassy advisory on travel to TT also warns Americans about high levels of violent crime including murder and kidnapping; possible terrorist attacks in numerous locations; and gang activity. It specifically tells them not to travel to Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots, Cocorite, and the interior of the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain.