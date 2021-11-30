Tobagonian Tyriq Horsford captures bronze in Junior Pan Am Games javelin

Tyriq Horsford

TYRIQ Horsford captured Trinidad and Tobago’s first medal at the 2021 Junior Pan American Games on Tuesday when he earned bronze in the men’s javelin event.

At the Estadio Pascual Guerrero in Cali, Colombia, Horsford threw the spear 71.33 metres. Winning gold and silver were was the Brazilian pair of Pedro Rodrigues, who threw 74.41m, and Luiz Da Silva, with his 71.35m effort.

Rounding off the top five finishers were Ecuadorian Jean Mina (70.41m) and Uruguayan Lautaro Portillo (68.4m) respectively.

At the inaugural Junior Pan Am Games, TT also contested swimming, cycling and boxing but were unable to secure podium places in any of these disciplines.

The Junior Pan Am Games concludes on Sunday.