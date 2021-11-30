Two elderly men die from covid19 in Tobago

Image courtesy CDC

TWO elderly men have died from covid19-related complications in Tobago.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said the men, who were 69 and 64 years old, both had comorbidities.

Their deaths took Tobago's tally to 123 – seven in the last three days.

The division's clinical update on Tuesday said it represented data as at 10pm the previous night.

There are also 60 new covid19 cases, which took the island's active total to 683 – 57 in state isolation, 620 in home isolation, and six in ICU.

The division said 23,182 people are partially vaccinated while 22,207 are fully vaccinated.