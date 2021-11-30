Spinners Permaul, Warrican put Windies on top against Sri Lanka

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva (bottom) celebrates taking a catch to dismiss Sri Lankan batsmen Dhananjaya de Silva during the day two their second Test in Galle, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday. (AP PHOTO) -

LEFT-ARM SPINNERS Veerasammy Permaul and Jomel Warrican shared nine wickets as the West Indies hold the upperhand against Sri Lanka on another rain-hit day, in the second and final Test, at the Galle International Stadium, Galle on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka, who began the day on 113 runs for the loss of one wicket, were skittled out for 204, before lunch, with Permaul, back in the Test team after a six-year absence, claiming career-best figures of five wickets for 35 runs and Warrican 4/50. Off-spinner Roston Chase took 1/64.

Pathum Nissanka topscored for Sri Lanka with 73 while his captain and fellow opening batsman Dimuth Karunaratne contributed 42.

Once again, West Indies vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood partnered his skipper Kraigg Brathwaite at the top of the order, and they produced an opening stand of 62 before Blackwood (44) was trapped leg-before by left-armer Praveen Jayawickrama.

The West Indies added seven more runs before a downpour forced an early tea, and subsequently an early close of the day's play. Brathwaite is undefeated on 22 and Nkrumah Bonner on one.

Scores:

SRI LANKA 204 - Pathum Nissanka 73, Dimuth Karunaratne 42, Angelo Mathews 29; Veerasammy Permaul 5-35, Jomel Warrican 4-50 vs WEST INDIES 69-1 - Jermaine Blackwood 44, Kraigg Brathwaite 22 not out.