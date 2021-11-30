Singers Shumba, Abdiel serve up cocktail-flavoured ice creams

Captain Munch Cocktail Cups Strawberry Daiquiri flavour -

A shut entertainment industry saw many creative people exploring other business and creative options. Local singer/songwriter Shumba Mahluli decided to explore his passion for the food industry by starting his own line of cocktail-flavoured ice creams.

It is not only to his credit that Captain Munch cocktail cups are now on the shelves of pharmacy chain Superpharm and Presto Stores. Fellow singer Abdiel Matamora is his business partner in the venture.

Although he is a musician, Shumba has always had an interest in the food and beverage industry. He was doing a diploma at the Trinidad and Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute (TTHTI) before it closed.

He has also worked as a bartender for three-four years over different periods.

It all started when the duo decided – given the slow pace of work in the entertainment sector during the pandemic – they needed to do something else to generate income.

They began selling desserts like brownies, cinnamon rolls, cookies and cream-cheese doughnuts with Oreos and strawberries. This started in June 2020.

Later that year, Shumba and Abdiel decided they also wanted to produce ice cream. But they did not want to do the traditional flavours.

“We were brainstorming and thinking, ‘How can we turn this ice cream into something more commercial?’

“We started to think along the lines of flavours. We looked at what was out there already and how we could come with flavouring that is different. That is when we started to think about the concept of rum and raisin ice cream. That is probably the only mainstream alcohol-flavour where ice cream is concerned,” Shumba said.

That was where they got the idea of making cocktail-flavoured ice creams. Strawberry daiquiri, pina colada and mudslide-flavoured Captain Munch ice creams are currently sitting on SuperPharm and Presto shelves.

When they first started they were selling for themselves and did not have the necessary licences to be on shelves.

They then hired graphic designers to create the logo and packaging. Shumba said they also bought containers and labelled them themselves.

“From there we started retailing for ourselves. But as much as we were retailing, we understood that the best place to be in is on a wholesale level.”

They researched what was needed to get the product on shelves.

“So I went to Chemistry, Food and Drugs Division and got that information. We had to have our product tested at the Caribbean Industrial Research Institute (Cariri).

“Based on what type of product you have, they tell you what kinds of tests are required. That took a couple of weeks, honestly.”

Shumba and Abdiel also sourced investors for the product. But the duo also reinvested the money made from sale of their desserts.

In all it took about six months to get it on shelves, he said.

“Because the idea was so unique, it being a cocktail-flavoured ice cream, we were able to reach out to someone to have them invest some more into it so that we have a bit more capital to pursue reaching that wholesale level,” he said.

Although Abdiel is not the “kitchen person” or “food person,” he generates a lot of ideas for the brand, Shumba said.

“Originally when Captain Munch started, it was because of him, and then along the way we decided to go the road of doing ice cream.”

As for the name, "munch" goes along with the idea of eating, he added.

“When you think of munchies you think of nice, sweet tasty, things, and that is kind of where it came from.”

Shumba said they used "captain" because the brand wanted to establish itself as a strong one.

Even as the entertainment industry slowly reopens, Shumba and Abdiel have no plans to slow down the growth and development of their food business.

In fact, Shumba said entertainment and business go hand in hand. He said it was a nice way to build capital while doing something one enjoys.

Then one should take the capital earned from entertainment and reinvest it into something else.

“You can also use your brand as an artiste, or your reach as a person in the entertainment industry to open doors for yourself.

“I think it is a great thing and less of a juggle and more of a working hand-in-hand,” he added.

The duo is also currently working on more cocktail-inspired flavours. It is not just going to be traditional cocktails and drinks that people are used to, he said.

“Even when you look in the world of cocktails, new cocktails are always being invented. And the idea of a cocktail is just about understanding what mixes with what and creating something that is tasty based on your understanding of mixology,” he said.

There are also plans to incorporate other alcoholic brands into Captain Munch products, he added.

Shumba and Abdiel hope eventually to develop an entire line of frozen treats. Although what they offer is currently, strictly for people 18 and over, there are plans to develop a non-alcoholic ice cream for younger people soon.

Eventually they want to have a space where Captain Munch is sold exclusively and hope it will soon be available at more spaces throughout TT.