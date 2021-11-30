Not me and those crowds outside bars

THE EDITOR: The not very pretty figure that might inspire the unvaccinated to come on board may be the recently recorded 2,000 plus covid19 deaths. It is a bit uncomfortable but I double-mask as I would very much like to have my 2022 birthday.

Like vaccination, double-masking is a personal choice. But, hopefully, the reported deaths and infections of small children must prompt further attention to adhering to the established health protocols.

I was expecting the Prime Minister, in his address to the nation on November 25, may have spoken of mandatory vaccines becoming part of our reality. I dare say this may be early days yet but how much higher must the figures go?

In order for the economy to stay alive there can realistically be no further lockdowns. Success depends on the people who suffered the most in the past 20 months taking control of their patrons.

I refer to the bar owners. Because, just as the sky is blue on a sunny day, greedy, insensitive, uneducated, unvaccinated people crowding the streets outside bars will be the ending of all political goodwill.

I looked at photos of citizens standing several people deep and I shuddered. I like drinks and having a good time but on arrival and seeing so many people congregating in droves, returning home would be the safer option. Why put my life at risk? For a drink?

Bar owners, why not stagger arrivals? Why not ask patrons to leave the bar after two hours so that a fresh set of patrons can enter? Standing about the street in droves is serious congregating leading to clusters.

This time around I would prefer to drink at home rather than line up for drinks up there in Heaven.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin