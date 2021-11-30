Judge 'cancels' bad Barataria land deed

Justice Frank Seepersad -

A HIGH COURT judge has lauded the passage of amendments to the Registration of Deeds Act (RDA), saying it can substantially assist in the mitigation of land fraud.

He is also suggesting Parliament consider further amendments to have the High Court determine extensions of time for registration of deeds with the High Court as opposed to the Registrar General, to provide an “increased measure of insulation.”

Justice Frank Seepersad made the suggestion in a ruling on Tuesday.

Before the judge was a claim brought by the children of a woman who died in the US in 2006. Before she died, Joan Peltier willed the land at 70 Fifth Street, Barataria to her children, Brian and Charmaine. The two filed a claim in the court against a couple who claimed their mother had sold them the land for $100,00 and they, in turn, had sold it to another person, who then sold it to an investment company.

In their action, the siblings asked the court to rescind the deed to the land held by the purported new owners and declare it was procured by fraud.

In his ruling, Seepersad granted the declaration that the purported deed of conveyance between Joan Peltier and Rudolph and Shirley Scott was not executed by Peltier.

The Scotts did not put in an appearance at the trial.

He also declared that Joan Peltier did not sell the land to the couple. He also held that the registered deed should be set aside, cancelled, and expunged from the records of the Registrar General’s department.

He ordered the couple to pay the siblings' costs of $14,000.

In his ruling, Seepersad said attorneys for Winston Isaac, who said he bought the land from the Scotts, should have been more cautious and alarm bells should have resonated with them because of the 22 years which had elapsed before the deed was registered in the couple’s name.

He said the investment company, Barataria Investment Co Ltd, which bought the land from Isaac, did what was necessary for any land transaction and did the relevant title searches. Isaac died in 2019, and his son was substituted as his representative in the matter.

“Unfortunately, with common-law conveyancing, there is always the inherent risk that title may subsequently be declared as -defective.”

He said for too long Trinidad and Tobago had become the “land of fraud” and both Isaac and the investment company were victims of this fraud.

Seepersad said there was no common-law or statutory requirement to give the court the power or discretion to extend the time for registration.

He said the amendments to the RDA, it introduced the concept of a “registrable document” to create, transfer or convey any interest in land and included a conveyance of land required to be by deed.

The RDA also now mandates a contract of sale to be registered by an attorney who prepared it within 14 days and for an application to be made to the Registrar General for late registration. The act also sets out further requirements for the registration of a deed or its late registration.

Before the judge was also evidence by a forensic document examiner who said there was a “strong probability” that the signature on the challenged deed was not that of Peltier.